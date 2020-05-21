Washburn Capital Management Inc. Has $746,000 Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 51.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,728 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.0% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $49,781,556,000 after buying an additional 1,800,778 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after buying an additional 5,771,223 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,769,495,000 after buying an additional 1,055,292 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,184,852,000 after buying an additional 199,804 shares during the period. 71.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.66.

Shares of MSFT opened at $185.66 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The firm has a market cap of $1,392.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

