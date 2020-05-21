Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,333 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.9% of Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 8.4% during the first quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 25,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 255,236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $64,904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,975 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Apple by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 13,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel lifted its position in shares of Apple by 6,079.3% during the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 86,510 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,999,000 after purchasing an additional 85,110 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple stock opened at $319.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1,357.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $282.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Apple’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.00.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

