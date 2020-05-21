Pachira Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pachira Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,430 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.5% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $185.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,392.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.66.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

