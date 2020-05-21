Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,490 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.3% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,805,000 after buying an additional 47,658,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after buying an additional 5,771,223 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $640,333,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,451,565,000 after buying an additional 3,836,507 shares during the period. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $185.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.71. The company has a market cap of $1,392.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra raised their price target on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.66.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.