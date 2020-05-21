Harborview Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Harborview Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,908 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.2% of Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,311,057,000 after buying an additional 789,746 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,045,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,533 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL opened at $319.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1,357.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.50. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $285.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.00.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

