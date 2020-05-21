Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Rathbone Brothers plc’s 3rd Largest Position

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,098,547 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,428 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.0% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $173,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.66.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $185.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1,392.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

