Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,153 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 33,890 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.0% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $26,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 8,611 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 131,659 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 20,418 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Griffin Securities lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.66.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $185.66 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,392.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.71.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

