American International Group Inc. Has $969,000 Position in ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCXI. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at $126,536,000. FMR LLC grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,740,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,389 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at $19,022,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at $14,907,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,050,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,552,000 after purchasing an additional 295,171 shares during the period. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

In other news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 34,222 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $1,885,974.42. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 80,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,606.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 4,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $215,643.12. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 80,559 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,755.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,278 shares of company stock worth $9,637,028 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $38.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.63.

NASDAQ CCXI opened at $59.15 on Thursday. ChemoCentryx Inc has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $59.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.06 and its 200-day moving average is $38.18.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 100.55% and a negative net margin of 192.93%. Equities analysts predict that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.