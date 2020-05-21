Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Saybrook Capital NC

Saybrook Capital NC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,485 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,575 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 5.7% of Saybrook Capital NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $319.23 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,357.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Apple’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.00.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

