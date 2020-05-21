Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Legacy Financial Strategies LLC

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,089 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.2% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.00.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple stock opened at $319.23 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1,357.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

