Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,702 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.4% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.2% during the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 3.0% during the first quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $185.66 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1,392.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.71.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Griffin Securities raised their price target on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.66.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

