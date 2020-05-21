Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,878 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 5.0% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,311,057,000 after acquiring an additional 789,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after acquiring an additional 71,513 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Apple by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,045,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,533 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $319.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,357.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $282.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

