Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,221 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.2% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Griffin Securities upped their price objective on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Cfra increased their price target on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.66.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $185.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $1,392.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

