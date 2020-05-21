Chicago Equity Partners LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Posted by on May 21st, 2020

Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,080 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Square by 316.7% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Square by 114.5% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $82.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of 130.22 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.39. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $87.25.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Square had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,711,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $389,587.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,569,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,175,244. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SQ. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Square from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Square from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Square from $98.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Square from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.70.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Square (NYSE:SQ)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in Square, Inc.
