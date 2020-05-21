Chicago Equity Partners LLC Reduces Stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in NCR by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 354,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,276,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NCR by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,489,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,059,000 after buying an additional 822,522 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its holdings in NCR by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 12,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NCR by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 45,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 25,680 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in NCR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NCR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NCR from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens lowered their target price on NCR from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet cut NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on NCR from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.89.

In other NCR news, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 2,866 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $86,094.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $112,424.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,679.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NCR stock opened at $17.82 on Thursday. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.61 and a 200 day moving average of $27.48.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). NCR had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 46.19%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.