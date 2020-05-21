Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given a $250.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has been given a $250.00 price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Facebook from $234.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Facebook from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.30.

Shares of FB stock opened at $229.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $617.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16. Facebook has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $231.34.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.43, for a total transaction of $40,241.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,216.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.90, for a total value of $1,759,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,238,448.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,004 shares of company stock worth $13,700,505 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Network grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in Facebook by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Facebook by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Facebook by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 770 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

