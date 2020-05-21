Delek US (NYSE:DK) Lifted to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Delek US (NYSE:DK) was upgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $21.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DK. Barclays raised their target price on Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Delek US in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.18.

Delek US stock opened at $22.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day moving average is $26.39. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Delek US has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $44.08.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Delek US will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Delek Us Holdings, Inc. bought 451,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $4,979,078.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 839,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $8,746,548.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Delek US by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Delek US by 1,905.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

