First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 822,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,656 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.18% of VICI Properties worth $13,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,789,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617,313 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,909,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,587,000 after buying an additional 7,933,241 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,737,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,534,000 after buying an additional 594,035 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,201,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,185,000 after buying an additional 3,353,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,500,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,361,000 after buying an additional 5,837,793 shares during the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI stock opened at $17.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 69.44, a current ratio of 69.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. VICI Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average of $22.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.12.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). VICI Properties had a net margin of 39.66% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $255.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.79 per share, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,011.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.67 per share, with a total value of $108,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 56,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,225.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,325. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

VICI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $28.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.45.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.