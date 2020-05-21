First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 787,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 170,709 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.68% of PacWest Bancorp worth $14,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,528,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,784,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,164,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,851,000 after purchasing an additional 312,592 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,512,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,879,000 after purchasing an additional 64,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,036,000 after purchasing an additional 82,285 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,458,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PACW stock opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average of $30.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $40.14.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.39). PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 79.95%. The company had revenue of $278.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.27 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director Robert A. Stine acquired 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Robert Burke acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $29,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,257.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 20,740 shares of company stock valued at $490,442. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.