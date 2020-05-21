Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 530,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,016 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.54% of Avnet worth $13,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Avnet by 8.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after acquiring an additional 20,504 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet in the first quarter valued at $1,845,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 22.2% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,205,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,258,000 after acquiring an additional 218,995 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its holdings in Avnet by 64.6% in the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 8,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet in the first quarter valued at $812,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AVT. Loop Capital began coverage on Avnet in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Avnet from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Avnet in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on Avnet from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Avnet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Avnet stock opened at $27.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.97. Avnet has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $46.41.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

