First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 27,917 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 657,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,917 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Teradata were worth $13,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Teradata by 734.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teradata by 511.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Teradata by 467.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Teradata during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Teradata by 1,300.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDC opened at $20.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.09. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $37.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.94 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 8.26%. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, CFO Mark Culhane purchased 8,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $177,031.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 229,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,094.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

TDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Teradata from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.91.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

