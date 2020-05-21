Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 896,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,429 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 4.05% of Independent Bank Co.(MI) worth $11,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Independent Bank Co.(MI) news, EVP Patrick J. Ervin purchased 1,500 shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $25,305.00. Also, Director Matthew J. Missad purchased 3,000 shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $48,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,974.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,967 shares of company stock worth $94,928 over the last ninety days. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IBCP opened at $12.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.02. The company has a market capitalization of $274.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Independent Bank Co has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $23.93.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $41.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.01 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 12.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens raised shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

