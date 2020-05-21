Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Stake Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,890 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.60% of Valmont Industries worth $13,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 5,304.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 282,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,942,000 after buying an additional 277,301 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth $33,504,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,507,000 after buying an additional 120,359 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 492,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,754,000 after buying an additional 65,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth $8,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMI opened at $104.26 on Thursday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.60 and a 1 year high of $154.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.23 and a 200-day moving average of $130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.66 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Valmont Industries from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Valmont Industries from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Valmont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

