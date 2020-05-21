Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $11.29 Million Position in LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.25% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $11,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 321.0% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LMAT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $25.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $502.65 million, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average of $31.16. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $38.64.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $30.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

