Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $11.71 Million Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 376,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,598 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.19% of OGE Energy worth $11,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OGE. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Andrea M. Dennis purchased 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.51 per share, with a total value of $31,825.10. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,062.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $30.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.55 and its 200 day moving average is $39.03. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $46.43.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($2.66). The company had revenue of $431.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.27 million. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a positive return on equity of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Several analysts have weighed in on OGE shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.71.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

