First Trust Advisors LP Has $14.96 Million Stake in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 659,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,677 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.54% of Rexnord worth $14,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexnord by 9.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after acquiring an additional 36,349 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Rexnord by 240.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Rexnord by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Rexnord by 347.3% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 65,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 51,120 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 2,661 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $93,933.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 64,377 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,508.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 80,635 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $2,357,767.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,851,506.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rexnord from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Rexnord in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Rexnord in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:RXN opened at $27.85 on Thursday. Rexnord Corp has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $35.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average of $29.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Rexnord had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rexnord Corp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Rexnord’s payout ratio is 15.92%.

Rexnord Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

