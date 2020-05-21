First Trust Advisors LP Has $15 Million Stock Position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,051 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 56,655 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $14,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in D. R. Horton by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in D. R. Horton by 25.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in D. R. Horton by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in D. R. Horton by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in D. R. Horton by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $52.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.39. D. R. Horton Inc has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $62.54. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cfra upgraded D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded D. R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on D. R. Horton from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. D. R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.82.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $93,134.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $51,295.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,616.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,243 shares of company stock valued at $167,174. 6.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

See Also: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.