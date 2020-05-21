Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 927 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $11,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $421,784,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,001,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,024,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,733 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $144,130,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,439 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 472.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,052,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,387,000 after acquiring an additional 868,380 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MPC opened at $36.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.18 and a 200-day moving average of $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.19. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $24.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.62.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

