Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 4,708 Shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,708 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Avangrid worth $10,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 8,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 14.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AGR opened at $40.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.33. Avangrid Inc has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $57.24.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avangrid Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AGR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Avangrid from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Avangrid from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

