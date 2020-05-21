Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) by 258.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 517,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373,230 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile worth $11,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robecosam AG boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 310,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 1,454.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 376.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. 10.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. HSBC downgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $25.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.08.

SQM opened at $23.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.91. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $33.31.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 13.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2541 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.26%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

