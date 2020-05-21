Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stake Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.22% of Repligen worth $11,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $135.62 on Thursday. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $66.21 and a twelve month high of $143.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 14.09 and a current ratio of 15.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.42, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.80.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. Repligen had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $76.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 11,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $1,074,456.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,163,910.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.35, for a total transaction of $39,757.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,129.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,790 shares of company stock worth $10,257,964. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Repligen from $100.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Repligen from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.29.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.