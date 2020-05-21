Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 39,874 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of Darden Restaurants worth $11,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,826 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $371,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $78.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.25%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on DRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.81.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Todd Burrowes purchased 2,564 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $149,994.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,136. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. purchased 25,641 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 177,264 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,944. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 37,178 shares of company stock worth $2,174,913. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

