Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,494 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $11,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 116.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 225.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 316.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $80.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.57 and a fifty-two week high of $147.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $2.39. The firm had revenue of $752.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.83 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $405,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael E. Labelle sold 16,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.33, for a total transaction of $2,243,560.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,631.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BXP. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $145.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $147.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.58.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

