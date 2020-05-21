Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of ResMed worth $12,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in ResMed in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 476.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in ResMed by 2,783.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD opened at $161.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.85 and a 1-year high of $177.99.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $769.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.70 million. ResMed had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RMD. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ResMed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 4,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $734,519.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,991,867.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,184,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,159 shares of company stock worth $1,752,429 in the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

