Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 20,824 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,684 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 20,824 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $12,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Boeing by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 498 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Boeing by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 10,799 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 65.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Vertical Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.88.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $133.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $73.61 billion, a PE ratio of 383.65 and a beta of 1.45. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $391.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.13.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

