Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 72.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,511 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.90% of Green Dot worth $12,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 982,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,891,000 after purchasing an additional 542,461 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,003,000 after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after acquiring an additional 223,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,932,000. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $38.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.57. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $51.86.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $362.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.12 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Dot news, Director Jeffrey Osher purchased 9,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.10 per share, for a total transaction of $343,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajeev V. Date purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.58 per share, for a total transaction of $189,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,893.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Green Dot from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

