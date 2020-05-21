Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 235,372 Shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,372 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.46% of Cannae worth $12,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Cannae by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,821,000 after purchasing an additional 24,133 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Cannae by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Cannae by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Cannae in the 4th quarter worth $1,666,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cannae in the 4th quarter worth $731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNNE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Cannae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cannae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Cannae from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of Cannae stock opened at $35.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.69. Cannae Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.35.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $8.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $8.12. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.20 million. Cannae had a net margin of 73.28% and a return on equity of 49.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cannae Holdings Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.87 per share, with a total value of $617,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 233,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,220,462.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

