Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $12.20 Million Holdings in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 250,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $12,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,247,000 after purchasing an additional 207,811 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,225,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,170,000 after purchasing an additional 621,011 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at $112,085,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,330,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,806,000 after purchasing an additional 153,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,275,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,104,000 after buying an additional 241,298 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.57 per share, with a total value of $1,271,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dorvin D. Lively bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.50 per share, for a total transaction of $907,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,831. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 92,000 shares of company stock worth $5,384,710 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

PLNT stock opened at $60.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 51.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.23. Planet Fitness Inc has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $88.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $127.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Planet Fitness Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLNT. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.81.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

