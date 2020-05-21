Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,179 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.84% of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit worth $12,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust Reit alerts:

Shares of NYSE IRET opened at $66.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $783.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.04. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 1 year low of $43.58 and a 1 year high of $85.24.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $44.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.80 million. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 43.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Compass Point cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. DA Davidson cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.86.

About Investors Real Estate Trust Reit

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET).

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.