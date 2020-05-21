Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 670,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,488 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.43% of Life Storage worth $63,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Life Storage by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 894,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,887,000 after purchasing an additional 197,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Life Storage by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,900,000 after purchasing an additional 22,440 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Life Storage by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 781,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,590,000 after purchasing an additional 17,650 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new position in Life Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,763,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,745,000. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Life Storage from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America raised Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Life Storage from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James downgraded Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.70.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $88.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.72. Life Storage Inc has a 1-year low of $67.31 and a 1-year high of $119.61. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.38.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.62). Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 44.55%. The company had revenue of $146.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Life Storage Inc will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.16%.

In other Life Storage news, Director Mark G. Barberio acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.55 per share, for a total transaction of $87,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,033.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Pettinella acquired 7,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.03 per share, with a total value of $742,222.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,268.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,573. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

