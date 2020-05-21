NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Sold by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC decreased its position in NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,565 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in NOW were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in NOW by 672.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in NOW in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in NOW in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NOW during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NOW by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DNOW. TheStreet downgraded shares of NOW from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of NOW in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen raised shares of NOW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NOW from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

DNOW opened at $7.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.05. The company has a market cap of $723.62 million, a PE ratio of 132.40 and a beta of 1.84. NOW Inc has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.65.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.12 million. NOW had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NOW Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

