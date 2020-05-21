Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 389,826 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 131.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 686,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389,826 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.10% of Generac worth $63,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 270.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 246,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,807,000 after buying an additional 180,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Generac from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.88.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.32, for a total value of $521,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 692,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,280,928.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $623,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,542,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,686 shares of company stock valued at $5,318,614. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $113.01 on Thursday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.19 and a 12 month high of $118.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.08.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The business had revenue of $475.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

