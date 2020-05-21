Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $63.63 Million Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,056,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $63,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,217,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,310 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,760,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,496,000 after purchasing an additional 730,735 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,325,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,568,000 after purchasing an additional 236,863 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,155,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,974,000 after purchasing an additional 35,695 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,894,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,673,000 after purchasing an additional 558,446 shares during the period. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $64.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $66.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.42. The firm has a market cap of $151.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.87% and a net margin of 31.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.55.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

