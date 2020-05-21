Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,171,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,377 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.87% of Crown worth $67,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Crown by 10.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after acquiring an additional 13,916 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Crown during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,234,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Crown during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,706,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Crown during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Crown by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Shares of CCK opened at $62.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.97 and a one year high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.94.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. Crown had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Crown from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Crown from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Crown from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Crown from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.82.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.