Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $67.55 Million Stock Holdings in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 745,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,041 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Hanover Insurance Group were worth $67,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 75,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 304.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 71,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,705,000 after purchasing an additional 38,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.96, for a total value of $91,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,253.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THG opened at $88.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.89. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 12-month low of $75.11 and a 12-month high of $144.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.65.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on THG. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $130.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.25.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

