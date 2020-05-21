iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Stock Holdings Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,683,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,205 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $64,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HEFA stock opened at $26.17 on Thursday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $26.88 and a 1 year high of $30.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.05 and its 200-day moving average is $28.47.

