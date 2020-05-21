Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,012,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,076 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Mdu Resources Group were worth $64,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 1,598.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Mdu Resources Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDU. ValuEngine upgraded Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Mdu Resources Group from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $21.07 on Thursday. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1,000.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Mdu Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.11%.

In other Mdu Resources Group news, VP Margaret A. Link acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $106,950.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 8,106 shares in the company, valued at $173,387.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David C. Barney bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $29,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,331.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $332,985. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mdu Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Mdu Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mdu Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.