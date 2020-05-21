Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $66.67 Million Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,759,600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 379,453 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.07% of GlaxoSmithKline worth $66,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 61.4% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $41.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.73. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $48.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 58.68%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GSK. Shore Capital cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

