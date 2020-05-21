Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,686,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 121,528 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.33% of Donaldson worth $65,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth $432,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 16,496 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 448,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 275.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 20,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DCI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Donaldson from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.75.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $44.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.39. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $58.32.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.41 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

