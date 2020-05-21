CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.16% of CarMax worth $14,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in CarMax by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,526,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,479,000 after purchasing an additional 256,851 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,376,000 after purchasing an additional 94,957 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth about $136,504,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth about $118,534,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,288,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,965,000 after acquiring an additional 21,861 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Cfra cut their target price on CarMax from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CarMax from $112.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CarMax from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

In other news, Director Shira Goodman bought 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.91 per share, with a total value of $99,060.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,716.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarMax stock opened at $78.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.67. CarMax, Inc has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $103.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.31.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

